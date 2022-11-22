 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

Congratulating the students on their graduation, he shared his mantras. "Think big. Be an audacious dreamer. Own your dream with courage," he said.

"Think green. Green energy movement is being sensitive to mother nature. We have to leave behind healthier planet for the future. Digitisaiton will be force multiplier. AI are enablers of change," Ambani said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and called upon the graduating students to lead in achieving the country's green energy goals.

"Three game-changing revolutions will govern India’s growth in the decades ahead - the Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution," Ambani said during his virtual address.

"Together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined. While the clean energy revolution and the bio-energy revolution will produce energy sustainably, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis," he said.

"Clean energy and bio-energy will transform our lives. And, energy sustainability will enable us to consume resources efficiently. These will protect the world from the climate crisis. There are necessary ingredients that India needs. India should lead in achieving these goals," he added.

With the united efforts and initiatives of Indian business organisations, India may become a global leader in renewable energy, he further said.

