CLAT Result 2019: Common Law Admission Test result 2019 to be out after 6:30 pm today; how to check on clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

The results of the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT Result 2019 will be declared on June 14 after 6:30 pm, as per official notification.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission into all the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes across the country. CLAT 2019 was held on May 26.

There will be no upper age limit for UG programme in CLAT 2019. For the PG programme, a candidate needs to have an LL.B degree with 55 percent marks.

Here is how you can check the results of CLAT 2019:-

--Go to the official website of https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/#

--Click on CLAT 2019 Results

--Enter your roll number and click on 'Enter'

--Save your results for future reference