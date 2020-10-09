CLAT 2020: SC refuses to pass interim order, asks petitioners to approach grievance redressal committee

The Supreme Court today said that it will not pass an interim order against the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. An SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the court cannot stop the admissions process or counselling.

The apex court bench said that the petitioners can file a complaint with the grievance redressal committee within two days. Petitioners had sought that CLAT 2020 exam held on September 28 be quashed and be re-conducted.

Several thousand objections were filed by students related to technical glitches during the CLAT 2020 exam. However, the Consortium of National Law Universities said that not a single complaint was valid.

The petitioners had told the apex court that the consortium's statement was arrogant and that the exam should be quashed.

CLAT is the common admission test held for entry into the 22 law universities of the country. About 50,000 candidates took the test this year.

Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appearing for the petitioners said during the hearing that there were 20,000 objections raised for CLAT 2020 were on questions and answers alone. He added that for a lot of questions, the model answers given were incorrect.

However, senior advocate P S Narsimha appearing for the law universities said that an unending process of counselling cannot be conducted during the Coronavirus pandemic. Counselling refers to the process post an entrance examination wherein candidates are allotted seats in their preferred institutes based on their performance in the entrance exam.

Narsimha also added that there was no payment required to be made for raising objections. He added that two questions had raised a lot of objections and thus those questions were dropped.

In the recent past, the SC has heard other matters pertaining to CLAT 2020. On September, the Supreme Court had said the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 for admission as the NLAT 2020 result is not valid.

The apex court added that the CLAT 2020 will be conducted as per procedure to ensure that NLSIU can go ahead with its admissions. This means that NLAT 2020 that was conducted on September 12 will be not valid for admissions into NLSIU.