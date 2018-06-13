App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

CLAT 2018: SC refuses to interfere with first round of counselling

Around 54,450 candidates had undertaken CLAT 2018 at 258 centres for admissions in 19 national law colleges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the first round of counselling going on for admissions to 19 prestigious law colleges of the country after the CLAT examination.

A vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Deepak Gupta, directed National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) at Kochi, to complete by June 15 the exercise of compensating students who have faced technical glitches in the CLAT 2018 examination.

The bench asked NULAS to come up with a revised list by June 16 based on the formula suggested by two member-Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) and include the qualified students in the second round of counselling.

The apex court had on June 11 refused to order a "re-test" of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 or stop the counselling process for admissions in 19 national prestigious law colleges across the country over complaints of technical glitches during the May 13 exam.

related news

The court had asked the GRC to look into complaints, to apply the normalisation formula to compensate for the time lost by students during the exam.

The committee has suggested that students, who suffered time loss due to technical glitches, can be awarded compensatory marks after taking note of data of total correct and incorrect answers given by them during the online test.

Around 54,450 candidates had undertaken CLAT 2018 at 258 centres for admissions in 19 national law colleges.

NUALS, which conducted CLAT with the aid of private firm M/s Sify Technologies Ltd for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at premier law schools, had constituted a two-member panel to look into complaints following the apex court's direction.

Earlier, on June 6, the court had refused to stay the counselling process and had said that any steps in the matter would be subject to further orders of the apex court.

Soon after the May 13 exam, several pleas were filed in six different high courts across the country and also in the apex court seeking quashing of CLAT alleging inconsistencies and technical glitches during the online test.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 01:10 am

tags #CLAT #education #Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) #Law Entrance Test #Supreme Court

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.