Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Classes to resume in medical colleges of Bengal from December 1: Official

The senior official said that classes will start in a "phased manner" after properly sanitising the institutes.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday.

He said that classes will start in a "phased manner" after properly sanitising the institutes.

There has been no classroom teaching in the medical colleges of the state since lockdown was announced in March.
