Class 12 exams 2021: States, stakeholders divided on holding board exams amid COVID-19 pandemic - here's who says what

Class 12 Board Exams 2021: A large section of students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of board exams. (Representative image)

The final decision about conducting Class 12 board exams will be taken by June 1, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said after a high-level meeting held on May 23.

"The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," said Pokhriyal.

The board exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year, were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduled to be held from May 4.

The meeting was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.

There is a broad consensus among the states and union territories about conducting the exams, said the minister. “I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us. While a broad consensus was there among the states and UTs about conducting the exams, they have been asked to examine the matter further and send their feedback," he said.

Here’s what states and stakeholders are saying about conducting the Class 12 board exam, 2021:

> The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

A majority of states are in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options, said the report.

> Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.

> Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for a non-examination route for class 12 students should be actively examined keeping in mind the projection that children are more vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus.

> The Tamil Nadu government proposed conducting the exams after the COVID-19 situation subsides in the state.

"Like other states, Tamil Nadu also wanted to conduct the Class 12 board exams as it plays an important role in deciding students’ career," school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told reporters after the meeting.

> Karnataka state primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said it's important to conduct class 12 exams in the interest of students.

> Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams can either be conducted after the situation improves or can be cut short. The state is also busy in preparation for ensuing cyclones and a decision soon on this will be taken soon, he said.

> Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that during difficult times, the safety and security of students and teachers must be the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard. The minister suggested conducting exams of only three elective subjects.

> Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that holding the Class 12 board examinations in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

> A large section of students and parents have been demanding the cancellation of board exams. The hashtag cancelboardexams also trended on Twitter as the meeting was underway.

> Anubha Srivastava Sahai, President of India Wide Parents Association, said, "Complete chaos in India due to no unanimous decision regarding board exams. It's all pre-planned. They have plans to conduct it in July as they could not make arrangements for online exam and internal assessment it's their failure."

> RC Jain, President of Delhi State Public Schools' Management Association, said, “We are ready to conduct exams. It is unfair of the Delhi government to use vaccination as an excuse for not conducting the exams. The exams are crucial and an alternative assessment will not be able to do justice.”

> Educationist Meeta Sengupta said, “It takes courage to take really safe decisions. It is easy to water down the status quo. At least make it voluntary and promise a certificate of completed requirements to standards for those who dont need to chase marks."

(With inputs from PTI)