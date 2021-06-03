Class 12 Board Exam: SC asks CBSE, CISCE to decide alternate assessment criteria in two weeks

Representative image | PC-Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on June 3 asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to decide on the assessment criteria for Class 12 board exam in two weeks.

CBSE and ISC Class 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled on June 1. The students will now be marked based on the new assessment criteria to be decided by the two boards.

This was in response to a matter pertaining to cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams. The apex court will hear this matter after two weeks.

Attorney General for India KK Venugopal (appearing for CBSE) told the SC bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar that CBSE will bring out an objective criteria based on which the final results will be issued.

"Interest of students will be taken into account, whether it is CBSE, ICSE or other boards," said SC.

During the hearing, the bench said that it was happy to know that the board exams were cancelled. It also added that the education boards need to show urgency so that students don't face issues in applying to higher education programmes in India and abroad.

Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed a plea to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 second wave and requested the apex court to advise the board to declare the results based on past assessment.

In the hearing on May 31, Attorney General for India KK Venugopal told SC that the decision on the board exams will be taken in the next two days by the government.

Following this, the government announced that the CBSE Class 12 exams for this year have been cancelled in wake of rising Coronavirus cases.

On June 2, the government scrapped the CBSE Class 12 Board exam for 2021. This exam held by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.