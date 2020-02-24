App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups.

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC tweeted.

The entry and exit of Jaffrabad metro station were closed for over 24 hours.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi after a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital.

Police had to fire tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur, soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protestors within three days.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:28 pm

