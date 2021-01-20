Clarify ground situation in Arunachal: Shiv Sena on "China village"

The Indo-China border at Bumla in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. (File image: Reuters)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday, 20 January asked the Centre to clarify "the actual situation on the ground" in view of reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sena spokesperson and Raya Sabha MP PriyankaChaturvedi said she has written to DefenceMinister and External Affairs Minister "to bring to their urgent attention to the building of new settlements by China in Indian Territory of Arunachal Pradesh, within past year, as per the satellite images available in public domain.

"Will the government be transparent and clarify the actual situation on ground? While our soldiers have been bravely fighting out these incursions it is saddening to see the political blame game being indulged in by the Central government. Till when will the government continue to blame the past to justify the present and future decisions?" Chaturvedi said in a statement.

Citing news reports, she stated that this newly-built Chinese village is approximately within 4.5 kms of the Indian territory of the de facto border. "As per the official government maps, this area is part of Indian Territory but has been in Chinese control since 1959.

However, while earlier only a Chinese military post existed in these areas, this time a full-fledged village has been built in it and the military post has been upgraded, "Sena MP stated. She further said that while China has been stepping up expansionism in the border-lands "while our government is not even willing to call China out by name".

"The area where these villages have come up may be disputed, but international law forbids unilateral change of the status quo in such disputed territories," she said. Chaturvedi also said that China's construction of a village is just the latest example of how it is encroaching on areas inside India.

"China has no land claim in this occupied region that can be backed by international law. However, now by constructing villages that were uninhabited but strategically important areas, it is seeking to challenge the international law," she added.

Chaturvedi stated that the construction of this village is a violation of a key part of multiple agreements breached by China with India that asked the two sides to strictly respect and observe the LAC and work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The list of intrusion by China, as reported in the past one year based on satellite images, has been in Depsang Plains, Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Gogra Hot Springs, DibangValley, Chushul, Demchok, Chumar," Chaturvedi stated.

In a cautious reaction to the reports, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.