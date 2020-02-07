App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CJI takes suo moto cognisance of letter by bravery award winner on Shaheen Bagh infant death

4-month-old Mohammed Jahaan had died during the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, reportedly after acquiring severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) on February 7 took suo motu cognisance of a letter written by a 12-year-old national bravery award winner in which she had regretted the death of a four-month-old baby at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh during the anti-Citizenship Act protests there.

According to CNN News18, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on February 10.

Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan had died during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, reportedly after acquiring severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill.

Close

Following this, Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, had written to CJI SA Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations, claiming that it "amounts to cruelty".

related news

Sadavarte, a student of Class 7 from Mumbai, had in the letter to CJI's Office said that the parents of the four-month-old and the organisers of the protests "failed" to protect the rights of the kid, resulting in his death.

"The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, new-borns and children, ignoring the fact that new-born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars,"Sadavarte had said in the letter.

She said that children are being brought to the protest despite unfavourable conditions, which is "violative of their child rights and natural justice".

Sadavarte has also alleged that the police failed to stop children from participating in agitations harmful to their health. Sadavarte expressed surprise over even the death certificate of the four-month-old reportedly not mentioning the cause of death.

Sadavarte had received the National Bravery Award for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower in 2018.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Delhi #India #SA Bobde #Shaheen bagh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.