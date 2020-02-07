CJI takes suo moto cognisance of letter by bravery award winner on Shaheen Bagh infant death

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) on February 7 took suo motu cognisance of a letter written by a 12-year-old national bravery award winner in which she had regretted the death of a four-month-old baby at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh during the anti-Citizenship Act protests there.

According to CNN News18, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on February 10.

Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan had died during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, reportedly after acquiring severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill.

Following this, Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, a recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, had written to CJI SA Bobde seeking directions to prevent children from participating in demonstrations, claiming that it "amounts to cruelty".

Sadavarte, a student of Class 7 from Mumbai, had in the letter to CJI's Office said that the parents of the four-month-old and the organisers of the protests "failed" to protect the rights of the kid, resulting in his death.

"The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, new-borns and children, ignoring the fact that new-born babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains in particulars,"Sadavarte had said in the letter.

She said that children are being brought to the protest despite unfavourable conditions, which is "violative of their child rights and natural justice".

Sadavarte has also alleged that the police failed to stop children from participating in agitations harmful to their health. Sadavarte expressed surprise over even the death certificate of the four-month-old reportedly not mentioning the cause of death.

Sadavarte had received the National Bravery Award for guiding 17 people to safety when a fire broke out at Parel's Crystal Tower in 2018.