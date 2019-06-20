CJI sexual harassment case: Delhi Police reinstates husband, kin of complainant

The husband and brother-in-law of the woman who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment have been given their jobs back in the Delhi Police over four months after they were suspended, as per a report in The Indian Express.

In her affidavit, the woman had alleged that her husband and brother-in-law were suspended soon after she was terminated as a Supreme Court staffer.

In her 28-page complaint dated April 19, the woman alleged that on October 10 and October 11, 2018, Chief Justice Gogoi had made sexual advances at her and touched her inappropriately. The alleged incident had occurred at CJI’s residence office, where she was posted.

She had even claimed that she was transferred multiple times before being terminated on December 21. An inquiry was initiated against her for questioning senior officers over change of her postings and for taking leave without authorization.

Earlier, a Crime Branch officer had told the newspaper that the woman’s husband and brother-in-law had been suspended on December 28, 2018 because they were facing departmental inquiries – the husband for allegedly calling the CJI’s office and the brother-in-law for allegedly concealing a 2015 police complaint against him for unruly behaviour.