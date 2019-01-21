App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

CJI recuses from hearing plea challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on January 21 recused himself from hearing a plea challenging appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.

The CJI said he would be part of the selection committee meeting to choose the new CBI director.

The high-powered selection committee comprises the prime minister, the leader of the largest opposition party and the CJI or his nominee judge of the apex court.

A bench comprising CJI and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 12:19 pm

