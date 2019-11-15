App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to retire on November 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with chief justice-designate S A Bobde for just four minutes, during which Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bar to the chief justice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will demit office on November 17. CJI sat on the bench for the last time in court number 1 of the Supreme Court today.

Court number 1 of the apex court is the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.

Close

An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He had also visited the Raj Ghat on October 3 last year after taking oath as the CJI.

Later in the day, Justice Gogoi will likely to have a video conference with 650 high court judges across the country and 15,000 judicial officers. He is likely to deliver his message to all the judges and judicial officers.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 12:16 pm

