Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on October 18  reccomends Justice S A Bobde, the veteran judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor in a letter to the Centre.

Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice, According to the official sources.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit the office on November 17.

Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judger after him as his successor.

With PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Chief Justice of India #Current Affairs #India #Justice S A Bobde #Ranjan Gogoi

