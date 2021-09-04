CJI Ramana: 90% of vacant posts in high courts to be filled in another month

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Days after nine Supreme Court judges took the oath of office, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has said that appointments will be made against at least 90 percent of the vacant posts in high courts in a month's time.

"At least 90 percent of the vacant posts in High Courts will be filled in another month," news agency ANI quoted CJI Ramana as saying on September 4.

Vacant positions in the higher judiciary are one of the main reasons for the pendency of cases in India, which has a huge backlog that slows down the justice delivery system.

The CJI praised Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for quickly clearing the names of judges for appointment to the Supreme Court. Rijiju took over as the law minister after the Cabinet reshuffle in July.

"Thanks to the Law Minister (Kiren Rijiju) that he cleared nine names in just a span of six days without any murmur. It's a record," he said.

Out of the nine new judges who took oath on August 31, three are women. The appointments took the total strength of the Supreme Court to 33 judges, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice B V Nagarathna, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice P S Narasimha are the new nine SC judges.

Justices Nath, Nagarathna and Narasimha are in line to be the CJI.