CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on August 4 recommended Justice Uday Umesh Lalit's name as his successor. As per practice, the second senior-most judge after the incumbent Chief Justice of India is recommended as the successor for the post. The protocol requires a formal recommendation to be sent by the CJI before demitting office.

Justice Lalit, who is set to assume the office of CJI on August 27 will have a brief tenure of a little over two months as he is set to retire in November.

Justice Lalit was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court directly from the bar. He will be the second chief justice of India who was elevated to the bench directly from the bar.

Justice Lalit began his litigation practice in the Bombay High Court before moving his practice to Supreme Court in Delhi. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court.

Specialising in criminal lawyering, Justice Lalit was appointed as the special public prosecutor to try the 2G case.

Justice Lalit was part of the benches to hear many crucial cases and was on the bench that held the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional.

Justice Lalit had recused from hearing the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute given that he had represented one of the litigating parties before his elevation as a judge. Recently, Justice Lalit-led bench rejected Vijay Mallya's review to reconsider his conviction in a contempt of court case and awarded a jail term to the fugitive businessman.

Following his retirement in November, Justice DY Chandrachud is next in line to take over as the Chief Justice of India.