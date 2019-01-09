App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

CJI nominates Justice A K Sikri on panel to decide CBI Director Alok Verma's fate

The apex court sources said that Justice Sikri will be a part of the selection committee which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has nominated Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court after him, to be part of the high-powered selection committee which will decide the fate of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma.

The apex court sources said that Justice Sikri will be a part of the selection committee which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the CJI and the leader of the single largest opposition party.

Since the CJI was a part of the bench and author of the Tuesday's verdict which reinstated Verma as the CBI Director, he opted himself out of the panel's meeting which was ordered to be convened within a week.

Verma's two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 03:29 pm

