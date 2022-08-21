CJI N V Ramana: We are witnessing mushrooming of factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources. I am not sure, who or what is to be blamed.

Justice Ramana, who will be retiring next week, was delivering the convocation address after receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), his alma mater, in Amaravati.

The CJI also exhorted the graduating students to build a democracy filled with vibrancy and idealism where differences of identities and opinions are respected.

”Don’t allow corrupt thoughts. Don’t tolerate injustices. Think beyond yourself and be willing to make sacrifices. Be sensitive to the needs of the community and society,” he said.

He said an education model that teaches students how to face real-life challenges should also be an enabler to achieve social solidarity and create individuals as meaningful members of society.

Justice Ramana further said the youth must be ”conscious change-makers” who should think of sustainable models of development. ”This consciousness must acknowledge the needs of our community and environment while being pioneers in your respective fields,” he added.

He expressed regret that the focus of professional courses continued to be on creation of an obedient workforce, like in colonial times, that could generate the required output.

”We are witnessing mushrooming of factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources. I am not sure, who or what is to be blamed.” Justice Ramana said the harsh reality is that even after the students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom-learning and not on the world beyond.

”Securing highly remunerative and profitable job opportunities has become the sole objective behind such education.” Justice Ramana said the harsh reality is that even after the students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom-learning and not on the world beyond. There was a total neglect of equally important subjects like humanities, natural sciences, history, economics and languages, he added.

Underlined the need for a transformation of the countrys education system, Justice Ramana said institutes of learning must focus on the value of social relationships and conscious citizenship.

”Education should blend our historical baggage with a futuristic vision to equip young minds with the right tools and attitudes to transform our society with awareness and right understanding.” The CJI also called upon universities and their research wings to focus on issues affecting the country and try to find comprehensive solutions.

The State should actively co-operate in this endeavour by earmarking funds required for research and innovation, he said. ”It will be a sad commentary if we allow our key areas of learning and research to suffer on account of lack of funding.”

Andhra Pradesh Governor and ANU Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan presided over the 37th and the 38th editions of the university convocation. Education Minister B Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor P Raja Sekhar and Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra were among others who were present.