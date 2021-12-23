MARKET NEWS

CJI expresses shock over Ludhiana court blast, terms such attacks as 'worrisome trend'

The blast took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex and was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana (File image: PTI)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Thursday expressed deep shock over the blast inside the Ludhiana district courts complex that left one person dead and three others injured, saying such incidents in quick succession across the country is a "worrisome" trend.

He hoped that law-enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders. Expressing grave concern at the "lack of adequate security in court complexes", he said "Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country are a worrisome trend."

ALSO READ: Two dead, three injured in explosion inside Ludhiana district court complex

The CJI also called Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Ravi Shankar Jha to inquire about the development. Justice Ramana offered condolences to the bereaved members of the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured.

The blast took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex and was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered. The district court was functioning when the blast took place.
Tags: #Ludhiana court blast #N V Ramana
first published: Dec 23, 2021 08:55 pm

