CJI Chandrachud administers oath of office to five Supreme Court judges

Feb 06, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

With the swearing in of these five judges today, Supreme Court will function at a strength of 32 judges, just 2 short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

The five judges -Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra - were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

The Supreme Court will now function at a strength of 32 judges, just two short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

It is to be noted that the collegium had on January 31 recommended two names for elevation to the Supreme Court, which is pending with the Union government for consideration.