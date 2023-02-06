English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    CJI Chandrachud administers oath of office to five Supreme Court judges

    With the swearing in of these five judges today, Supreme Court will function at a strength of 32 judges, just 2 short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
    The five judges -Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra - were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

    The five judges -Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra - were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on February 6 administered the oath of office to five judges of the Supreme Court.

    Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

    The Supreme Court will now function at a strength of 32 judges, just two short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

    It is to be noted that the collegium had on January 31 recommended two names for elevation to the Supreme Court, which is pending with the Union government for consideration.