CJI Chandrachud administers oath of office to five Supreme Court judges

Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

The Supreme Court will now function at a strength of 32 judges, just two short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

It is to be noted that the collegium had on January 31 recommended two names for elevation to the Supreme Court, which is pending with the Union government for consideration.

The appointment of the five judges is more than the appointments for the whole of 2022 with just three. A total of nine judges were appointed in August 2021.

The apex court functioned briefly with full strength in May 2022 till Justice Vineet Saran’s retirement on May 10, 2022.

With the new appointments, Supreme Court will today function with 16 Benches.