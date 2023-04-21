Civil Services Day: PM Modi hails contribution of civil servants towards nation building

PM Modi (File Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of civil servants towards nation building and said that India's rapid development would not have been possible without them. Addressing the 16th Civil Services Day, PM Modi said that civil servants have given the hope of good governance to the poor and are preparing India for a big leap.

PM Modi noted that the expectations of the global community from India have risen phenomenally during the last nine years. Global agencies and experts are now saying that India's time has arrived, he noted.

Lauding the work done by the civil servants, PM Modi said that India's development gaining new momentum in the last nine years was not possible without the participation of civil servants. ''Despite the Covid crisis, today India is the fifth largest economy in the world," he said.

"In such a scenario, Indian bureaucracy does not even has a second to waste. I appeal to every bureaucrat, whether from the state government or the Centre, that country has trusted you. It has given you a chance. Uphold that trust in your work," the prime minister said.

"Your every decision should be in national interest," Modi told the civil servants. "It is possible you may have to take a decision for an individual or an organisation but you must ask how will my decision benefit the country," he said.

PM Modi also said that India is number one in digital payments. ''India is one of the countries where mobile data is the cheapest. Today, the country's

rural economy is transforming,'' he added.

PM Modi said that this year's 'Civil Service Day' is very important as it is a time when the country has completed 75 years of its independence. He said it is a time when the country has started taking rapid steps to achieve the gigantic goals of the next 25 years.

"I would say this to every civil service officer in India today you are very lucky. You have got the opportunity to serve the country in this period...We have less time but we have a lot of potential, our goals are difficult but our courage is not low, we may have to climb a mountain, but our intentions are higher than the sky," said PM Modi.

He added that no matter how great our yojanas are, no matter how good they look on paper, the last-mile delivery is the deciding factor. Civil Services Day' is observed on April 21 every year to acknowledge the work of officers engaged in different public service departments in the country.