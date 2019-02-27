App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Civil Aviation Ministry 'strictly' following instructions of IAF: Jayant Sinha

'We are strictly following all guidelines of the Air Force, and we will continue to do that,' Sinha said on the sidelines of an event here.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said his ministry was "strictly" following the "guidelines and instructions" of the Indian Air Force.

Services at nine airports, including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, in north India were temporarily suspended in view of hightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later in the day said the services at the nine airports have resumed "as of now".

"We are strictly following all guidelines of the Air Force, and we will continue to do that," Sinha said on the sidelines of an event here.

Asked how many flights have been impacted, Sinha said, "I don't have the number. But, as I said, we are following the instructions of the air force."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Jayant Sinha

