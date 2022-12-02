 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Civil aviation ministry notifies operational guidelines for drone PLI scheme

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

The government has approved the PLI scheme with an outlay of Rs 120 crore and the scheme is to be implemented during the 2022-23 to 2024-25 period.

Representative Image

The civil aviation ministry has notified the operational guidelines for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components.

The government has approved the PLI scheme with an outlay of Rs 120 crore and the scheme is to be implemented during the 2022-23 to 2024-25 period.

In a communication dated November 29, the ministry said the guidelines have been finalised after consultations with stakeholders, including industry representatives.

The PLI will be extended only to companies engaged in the manufacturing of drones and drone components in India.

The total PLI per manufacturer is capped at Rs 30 crore which is 25 per cent of the total financial outlay of Rs 120 crore.

Indian MSMEs and startups manufacturing drones and having annual sales turnover of Rs 2 crore will be eligible for the scheme. In the case of drone component makers, the eligibility threshold will be Rs 0.5 crore.