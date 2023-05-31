Civil aviation ministry comes out with draft aircraft bill

As per the preamble of the Draft Aircraft Bill, 2023, it aims to have an Act to make better provisions for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, possession, use, operation, sale, import and export of aircraft and for connected matters.

The civil aviation ministry has come out with a draft bill for putting in place a simplified approach for regulations pertaining to the aviation sector.

The Draft Aircraft Bill, 2023, has been prepared after reviewing the existing Aircraft Act, 1934.

The bill has been issued by the ministry for public consultations for a period of 30 days, according to a communication dated May 30.

"The existing Aircraft Act, 1934 has been reviewed and accordingly a bill providing for regulating provisions in a simplified manner, identifying existing redundancies and to provide for provisions to meet the current needs for regulation of civil aviation in a simplified language...," the ministry said.

According to the preamble, it is expedient to make better provisions for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, possession, use, operation, sale, import and export of aircraft and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, and to remove the redundancies in the Aircraft Act, 1934.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.