Civic budget 2023-24: MCD passes schedule of taxes, says official

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi passed the "schedule of taxes" for the financial year 2023-24 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

According to the regular norms, the schedule of taxes and other elements proposed in a municipal budget are first discussed by various committees and then passed by a House, which is led by a mayor.

"The Corporation passed the schedule of taxes for the financial year 2023-24 today," the official said.