    Civic body continues demolition of illegal structures in Bengaluru

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Representative Image


    Bengaluru’s civic body on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding.


    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out the exercise in Shantiniketana Layout in Mahadevapura zone.


    The massive flooding in parts of Bengaluru, particularly the information technology corridor and arterial roads, was blamed on such encroachment. Portions of some bungalows in the posh locality were partially damaged in the drive.


    A BBMP official, who is part of the drive, said the government has given a go-ahead and there is no question of sparing anyone, however powerful they may be.


    Some residents in the layout alleged that only poor people are targeted whereas the stormwater drains encroached by the ”high and mighty” in the posh layouts and major IT parks have been spared.

    Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters his department is giving a list of encroachments to the BBMP. ”I have given instructions to the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and tahsildars to stand with the BBMP and provide them documents, without looking at big people, small people and so on, and unsparingly demolish (illegal) structures,” Ashoka said.


    BBMP began the demolition drive on Monday, within days of the havoc caused by rain-triggered floods in parts of the city with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserting that the anti-encroachment offensive would be done on a big scale.


    According to official sources, the BBMP identified at least 10 places in Mahadevapura zone, which were choking the flow of rainwater, including a building, playground and garden of a prominent private school which encroached upon a stormwater drain.

    The Chief Minister said on Monday, ”I have given a clear direction to the officials to remove the encroachment whoever has built structures on the stormwater drains and interrupted the flow of rainwater.”

    PTI
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 04:16 pm
