Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Civic bodies play lead role in waste disposal: Rajnath Singh

The home minister said efforts should be made towards behavioural change in people and proper arrangement should be made for waste disposal.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on February 21 said waste disposal should be done properly and municipal corporations will have to play a lead role for it.

Inaugurating the "Waste to Wonder" Park under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) here, he said the park has set an example for others as, for the first time, scrap has been used to create 'wealth from waste'.

The main attractions of the "Seven Wonders Park" are replicas of the Taj Mahal (20 ft), the Great Pyramid of Giza (18 ft), the Eiffel Tower (60 ft), the Leaning Tower of Pisa (25ft), Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue (25 ft), Rome's Colosseum (15 ft), and New York's Statute of Liberty (30 ft).

The seven replicas have been made with the scrap of automobile parts and other metal waste like fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle and bike parts, defunct sewer lines and age old appliances gathering dust in the 24 municipal stores. In all 150 ton scrap/waste has been used.

The home minister said efforts should be made towards behavioural change in people and proper arrangement should be made for waste disposal.

He said a system should be developed for recycling of waste that can be reused and products which cannot be recycled should be minimally used.

Singh said new ideas should be developed on how waste can be used in an innovative manner as was done by the SDMC.

The home minister appreciated the dedication of the artists and officials involved in the endeavour who have completed the task of the park in just six months.

On the occasion, the home minister also paid tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama where 40 CRPF jawans made supreme sacrifice.
