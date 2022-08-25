City to soon have 11 new hospitals adding over 10,000 beds to health infrastructure, says Delhi govt

The national capital will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city, according to a Delhi government statement.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, reviewed various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

Sisodia reviewed the progress of construction works at hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, said a government statement.

"These 11 new hospitals will give a boost to the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of it. With these new hospitals, 10,000-plus hospital beds will be added to the capital's healthcare infrastructure," it said.

The officials informed Sisodia that the construction work of all these hospitals will be completed by the end of next year.

Of the four hospitals being built by the Delhi government in Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur, the 11-storey facility at Siraspur will have the capacity of 1,164 beds, while others will have the capacity of 691 beds each, according to the statement.