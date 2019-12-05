App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship bill unconstitutional & divisive: Mayawati

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

BSP president Mayawati on December 5 described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional and divisive, and demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for review. "The Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by the central cabinet is both unconstitutional and divisive," Mayawati told reporters here.

"Citizenship in the name of religion and discrimination in the name of religion of the citizens through it is totally against the basic structure of the humanitarian and secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," the BSP leader said.

On Wednesday, the Union cabinet had cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

Close

"Instead of forcing this bill, like demonetisation and GST, the central government should review it," she said. "It should be sent to a parliamentary committee for better deliberations so that this bill could come before people in a proper manner that is in consonance with the Constitution."

related news

The BSP president pointed out that her party believes that if the central government takes right decisions in the interest of the country and people's interest, it would rise above party politics and support them.

Mayawati welcomed the extension of reservation for the SC/STs for another 10 years in the legislature and requested the government to fill the backlog of the posts reserved for these sections in the central and state governments by launching a drive.

She also rooted for reservation for these sections in private sector.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.