Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to immediately benefit 31,000 immigrants

Around 31,000 immigrants, who belong to minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, holding a long term Indian visa granted to them on grounds of ‘religious persecution’ and who had applied for citizenship, will immediately benefit from the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The number of immediate beneficiaries was provided by Intelligence Bureau (IB) to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The JPC report, citing the IB, was tabled in Parliament on January 7.

Around 31,313 immigrants would stand to immediately benefit from the proposed amendment, IB Director Rajiv Jain said during his deposition.

"As per our records, there are 31,313 persons belonging to minority communities (Hindus: 25,447, Sikhs: 5,807, Christians: 55, Buddhists: 2 and Parsis: 2) who have been granted a long term visa on the basis of their claim of religious persecution in their respective countries and want Indian citizenship. Hence, these persons will be immediate beneficiaries," the IB Director informed the panel.

When asked about the fate of other immigrants belonging to other minority communities, who fled religious prosecution from the three countries, but had not declared so at the time of their arrival in India, the IB Director said, “They will have to prove that they came to India due to religious persecution.”

“If they had not declared so at that time of their arrival in India, it would be difficult for them to make such a claim now. Any future claim will be enquired into, including through R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) before a decision is taken," the IB Director added.

Even those who stand to meet this criteria and who would immediately benefit from the proposed amendment could still be subjected to further verification.

The IB informed the JPC that such a verification would be carried out to check whether the applicant had come to the notice of security agencies 'be it the IB, local police or local intelligence', and if the applicant had indulged in activities prejudicial of India.

Also read: EXPLAINER | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill’s key question: Why are some illegal immigrants more equal than others?

The bill aims to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by relaxing eligibility criteria for attaining Indian citizenship for immigrants belonging to six minority (non-Muslim) religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan: Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session. However, it is pending in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not command a majority. Partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as the Janata Dal (United), have announced that they would vote against the Bill in the Upper House.

The proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act has led to flaring of tensions in the northeastern states. Critics of the Bill believe that if it becomes a law, it would confer citizenship to a large number of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh living in Assam.

Groups in Assam, protesting the bill, claim that it goes against the provisions of the Assam Accord, which say that a person who came into Assam after midnight of March 24, 1971, would be identified as a foreigner.