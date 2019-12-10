Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests: Bandh agitators clash with security forces in Assam, train services affected

Normal life was impacted on December 10 in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley due to a state wide bandh called by two students' organizations in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

After being debated for many hours, the contentious Bill was passed in the Lower House on December 9 with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it.

However, the 11-hour shutdown, called by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) -- an apex body of the region’s student unions -- failed to evoke much impact in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley.

In Maligaon area of the city, a government-run bus was pelted with stones and a scooter set on fire, news agency PTI reported.

Shops, markets and business establishments kept shutters down, while educational and financial institutions remained closed for the day, the PTI report added.

Processions were taken out in parts Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the contentious Bill.

Agitators had a scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Guwahati, when they were prevented from moving forward, police sources said.

Train services across Assam were affected as picketers squatted on tracks, PTI quoted a Railways Spokesperson as saying.

Some had also attempted to block the entrance to Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway headquarters here and Divisional Railway Manager's office at Rangia in Kamrup district, he said.

Private and public vehicles stayed off the roads, official sources told PTI, adding that government-run Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses plied between Guwahati city and the LGB airport here, with police escort.

All scheduled examinations were rescheduled by the Universities in view of the bandh.

In Dibrugarh district, bandh supporters clashed with CISF personnel. Three of them sustained injuries as they tried to prevent the workers of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to enter office at Duliajan area.

Protestors burnt tyres and blocked national highways to stop movement of vehicles in various parts of Assam.

Students of Gauhati University and Cotton University in Guwahati, along with those of Assam Agriculture University in Jorhat, took to the streets, seeking immediate withdrawal of the legislation.

The Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Bill has triggered severe protests in the Northeast. Those opposing the Bill claim that it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

To assuage feelings of tribals of the Northeast, where many feel that permanent settlement of illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the Centre has made provisions under which the Bill will not be applicable in Inner Line Permit (ILP) areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.



<br><section><br><h2><br><h2><strong>Take This Citizenship Amendment Bill Quiz</strong></h2><br></h2><br><p>Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on Monday. Take this quiz to check how well do you know this controversial bill.</p></section><br><section><br><h2><br><h2><strong></strong>The Citizenship Amendment Bill will grant citizenship to Tibetan refugees?</h2><br></h2><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Ahmadiyya refugees fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>A Bangladeshi Hindu migrant who illegally entered India in 2015 can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2>An illegal Buddhist immigrant from Bangladesh whose name was excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam and has a case pending against him in the Foreigners Tribunal is eligible to apply for citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Meghalaya is covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, which is outside the ambit of CAB. So can an illegal Hindu immigrant from Bangladesh who has been residing in the Police Bazar area of Shillong in Meghalaya apply for citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>An illegal Christian migrant from Pakistan residing in Dimapur in Nagaland, cannot apply for citizenship under CAB as Nagaland is protected under the Inner Line Permit which is outside the ambit of CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>All illegal Bengali Hindu migrants who have settled in Tripura can get Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christians who migrated to India after facing persecution on grounds of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be automatically granted citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Any Hindu immigrant to India can claim citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh who have been resettled in Arunachal Pradesh and have not yet been granted citizenship of India can claim Indian citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Can Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka who have migrated to India seek Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>An Assamese-speaking Hindu whose roots are in Jorhat but who was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam because of lack of proper documents. Can she apply for Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h2></h2><br></section><br><section><br><h3></h3><p></section> </p>

(With inputs from PTI)