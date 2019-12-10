Citizenship (Amendment) Bill likely to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on December 11

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be introduced for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, reports suggest.

On December 9, the Bill piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys a clear majority in the House.

A report by news agency PTI cites BJP sources as saying that the legislation will also sail through the Rajya Sabha as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the numbers.

NDA's current strength is 105 in the House, including 83 members of the BJP, six of Janata Dal (United), three of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one each from LJP and RPI(A) and 11 nominated Members of Parliament (MPs).

The BJP is in talks with All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has 11 members, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with seven members, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with two members and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with two members. The saffron party is confident of their support as all these parties had backed the bill in Lok Sabha.

With support of these 22 members, the BJP-led NDA will have the support of 127 members in the House which is above the majority mark of 120. While the full strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245, the current strength is 238. This makes 120 the majority mark.

The Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the Bill, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Bill has triggered severe protests in the Northeast. Those opposing the Bill claim that it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

To assuage feelings of tribals of the Northeast, where many feel that permanent settlement of illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the Centre has made provisions under which the Bill will not be applicable in Inner Line Permit (ILP) areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.



Take This Citizenship Amendment Bill Quiz

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on Monday. Take this quiz to check how well do you know this controversial bill.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill will grant citizenship to Tibetan refugees?

Ahmadiyya refugees fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?

A Bangladeshi Hindu migrant who illegally entered India in 2015 can be granted Indian citizenship under CAB?

An illegal Buddhist immigrant from Bangladesh whose name was excluded from the National Register of Citizens in Assam and has a case pending against him in the Foreigners Tribunal is eligible to apply for citizenship under CAB.

Meghalaya is covered under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution, which is outside the ambit of CAB. So can an illegal Hindu immigrant from Bangladesh who has been residing in the Police Bazar area of Shillong in Meghalaya apply for citizenship under CAB?

An illegal Christian migrant from Pakistan residing in Dimapur in Nagaland, cannot apply for citizenship under CAB as Nagaland is protected under the Inner Line Permit which is outside the ambit of CAB.

All illegal Bengali Hindu migrants who have settled in Tripura can get Indian citizenship under CAB?

Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christians who migrated to India after facing persecution on grounds of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be automatically granted citizenship under CAB.

Any Hindu immigrant to India can claim citizenship under CAB.

Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh who have been resettled in Arunachal Pradesh and have not yet been granted citizenship of India can claim Indian citizenship under CAB.

Can Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka who have migrated to India seek Indian citizenship under CAB?

An Assamese-speaking Hindu whose roots are in Jorhat but was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam because of lack of proper documents. Can she apply for Indian citizenship under CAB?

(With inputs from PTI)