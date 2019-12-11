Citizenship (Amendment) Bill an attempt by 'Modi-Shah govt' to ethnically cleanse Northeast: Rahul Gandhi

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah-led government to "ethnically cleanse" the Northeast, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 11, adding that the Bill is a "criminal attack" on the region.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the Northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be placed in the Rajya Sabha on December 11.

"The CAB is an attempt by Modi-Shah government to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service," he said, tagging a media report on protests in the Northeast against the Bill.

Also read | Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today: Protests rock Northeast; BJP confident of passage

The Congress leader has been slamming the government on the CAB. On December 10, he had said in a tweet that the Bill is an "attack on the Indian Constitution".

"The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.