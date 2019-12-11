Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 passes muster in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on December 11 passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill with 125 Ayes and 105 Noes after a marathon debate. The Upper House, had earlier, voted against sending it to a Standing Committee.

The Bill allows members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and have lived in India for at least six years, to seek but given Indian citizenship.

During the debate in Rajya Sabha, the BJD, YSRCP and JD(U) had said that they supported the bill; while the Shiv Sena, which had voted for the bill in Lok Sabha, staged a walkout after Home Minister Amit Shah's comments, and abstained from voting.

The contentious Bill was passed by a clear majority in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

It has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. Earlier today curfew was imposed in Guwahati and mobile internet services were suspended in various districts of Assam.

"Any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014 and who has been exempted by the central government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder shall not be treated as illegal migrants for the purposes of this Act," the Bill said.

Such refugees will be given Indian citizenship after they have resided in India for five years (six years in CAB 2016), instead of 11 years earlier, it said.

The Bill also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found illegal migrants.