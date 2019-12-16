App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act: Supreme Court to hear pleas of Congress, ex-Tripura Maharaja on December 18

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on December 16, said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Indian National Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said it will hear the pleas along with other pending matters coming up for hearing on December 18.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing the two pleas and said this petition should also be heard along with a similar plea filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is coming up for hearing on December 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

