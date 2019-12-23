Live now
Dec 23, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citizenship Act protests LIVE: Rahul Gandhi appeals students to join him at Raj Ghat; DMK holds rally in Chennai
Live updates of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC
MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is holding a protest rally against CAA today along with its allies in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.On Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he will be protesting against “the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah” at Raj Ghat, New Delhi at 3.00 pm today.
Rahul Gandhi to protest at Raj Ghat
Stalin leads DMK rally in Chennai
In this tweet from ANI: Images of DMK's protest rally in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Kerala Minister EP Jayarajan on CAA: A joint strike is inevitable. We need to unite against the great calamity that the country faces. The country is facing protests over the passage of Parliament's muscle power.
Tejashwi Yadav among opposition leaders booked in Bihar for anti-CAA bandh
Top opposition leaders In Bihar, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, have been booked in connection with the bandh organised here on the previous day in protest against CAA and NRC, police said yesterday.
According to a release issued by the Patna Police, Yadav, a former deputy chief minister and currently leader of the opposition in the state assembly, is among 27 people mentioned by name in addition to "hundreds of unnamed ones" against whom an FIR was lodged late Saturday night at the Kotwali police station. (PTI)
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jaipur on CAA, according to ANI: Narendra Modi inke liye bhagwan ban ke aaye hain jo pratadit the aur nark ki zindagi jee rahe the. Bhagwan ne jeewan diya, maa ne janam diya, lekin Narendra Modi ji ne fir se zindagi di hai (For those refugees who faced religious persecution and were living in hell, Narendra Modi is a like a God. God gave life, mother gave birth and Narendra Modi ji gave them life again).
In this tweet from ANI: Images of DMK and its alliance partners holding a rally against CAA in Chennai. Congress leader P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko are also participating.
Muzaffarnagar admin forms special cell to probe cases of violence
The Muzaffarnagar district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law here, police said today.
The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors.
Superintendent of Police (Crime) RB Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on December 20. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Twitter, has said that he will be protesting at Raj Ghat, New Delhi at 3.00 pm against “the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.”
MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a protest rally against CAA today along with its allies in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Chennai Police had yesterday told the Madras High Court that it had rejected permission to the DMK for the rally.
However, reports suggest that the DMK cadre has started gathering for the demonstrations.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.