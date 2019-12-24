Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Mamata urges opposition to unite, chalk out plan to ‘save the country’

Jamia students say not convinced by PM Modi's assurances on NRC, CAA

As protests against CAA and a proposed countrywide NRC entered its eighth day yesterday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances on the matter.

Advocate Nadeem Khan, while addressing protestors, said the prime minister says there has not been any discussion on NRC and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the NRC will be applied across the country.

The students questioned that if all minorities are "outsiders" and "illegal migrants" then how many detention centres will they build and feed crores of minorities at those centres. The students also said that Prime Minister Modi has developed a "sudden love" for police forces. (PTI)