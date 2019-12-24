Live now
Dec 24, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Mamata urges opposition to unite, chalk out plan to ‘save the country’
Live updates of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders of opposition parties yesterday, urging them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country".Banerjee wrote separate letters to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others, asserting the need for joint protests against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC.
Jamia students say not convinced by PM Modi's assurances on NRC, CAA
As protests against CAA and a proposed countrywide NRC entered its eighth day yesterday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances on the matter.
Advocate Nadeem Khan, while addressing protestors, said the prime minister says there has not been any discussion on NRC and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the NRC will be applied across the country.
The students questioned that if all minorities are "outsiders" and "illegal migrants" then how many detention centres will they build and feed crores of minorities at those centres. The students also said that Prime Minister Modi has developed a "sudden love" for police forces. (PTI)
Her appeal to the opposition parties came on a day when BJP working president J P Nadda addressed a rally in the city and accused the TMC of "misleading" masses over the contentious law.
Banerjee described the current situation in the country, in the backdrop of protests against the citizenship law, as serious and urged all non-BJP parties to come together and rise against the "draconian regime" at the Centre. (2/2) (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday wrote to chief ministers and senior leaders of opposition parties, urging them to unite and chalk out a plan to "save the country".
Banerjee wrote separate letters to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others, asserting the need for joint protests against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC. (1/2) (PTI)
