Citizenship Act Protests Live: Property worth Rs 88 crore damaged in stir against CAA, says Railway

The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act has been continued on December 21, with reports of agitation coming from various parts of India.

Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on the day, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in the state.