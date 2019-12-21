Live now
Dec 21, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citizenship Act Protests Live: Property worth Rs 88 crore damaged in stir against CAA, says Railway
LIVE coverage on the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. Stay tuned for the key updates.
The protest against Citizenship Amendment Act has been continued on December 21, with reports of agitation coming from various parts of India.
Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on the day, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the new citizenship law turned violent in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is visiting Mangaluru which was rocked by violent protests against the CAA leaving two dead in police firing, today and will hold meetings with top officials to review the situation there.
"I'm going to Mangaluru along with Govind Karjol (Deputy Chief Minister) and Basavaraj Bommai (Home Minister). I will hold meetings with officials there to know the reasons (for the violence)," Yediyurappa told reporters here before leaving for Mangaluru. (PTI)
15 held for violence in Delhi's Daryaganj
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said.
Initially, 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said. Those arrested have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, police said. (PTI)
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on anti- Citizenship Act protests: 8 cases registered at SJ Park police station and Ulsoor Gate police station. As of now, we have no plans to extend the imposition of Section 144, but we will study the situation in the evening. These are things where we need to take immediate decisions. (ANI)
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Protest: Railways property worth Rs 88 crore damaged in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Property worth Rs 72 crore damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, property worth Rs 13 crore damaged in South Eastern Railway Zone and property worth Rs 3 crore damaged in NorthEast Frontier Zone: Indian Railways (ANI)
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protest: Internet services have been suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following the state government orders.
Death toll in UP violence rises to 11
At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said today.
Four deaths were reported from Meerut district, while the boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by police personnel yesterday, they said.
After Friday prayers, six people were killed as protesters clashed with the police at several places in the state. They hurled stones and torched vehicles, the officials said. (PTI)
Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala
The Congress in Kerala is organising protests in all district headquarters on Saturday as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the campaign, capturing the mood of the people in the state against the law enacted by Parliament during its winter session. (PTI)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. Stay tuned for the key updates.