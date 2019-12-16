Citizenship Act Protest LIVE: 2 cases filed by Delhi Police over violence at Jamia

Live now
Dec 16, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In this tweet from ANI: Images of protests in Nadwa college against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Tensions continue in parts of the Northeast, including Assam, where internet services remain suspended.
There are reports of violent protests in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. More details are awaited.
Update: Two cases have been registered in connection with violence at JMI and adjoining areas yesterday following protests against the amended Citizenship Act, according to Delhi Police.
"One case has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and another case registered at New Friends Colony Police Station," a senior police official said. (PTI)
Impact on Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that entry and exit gates of all metro stations were opened and services had resumed at all stations.
DMRC had closed the gates of around 13 metro stations on December 15 evening, following advice from police.
Traffic movement was impacted in parts of New Delhi.
What happened at Aligarh Muslim University?
Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police yesterday at a campus gate, leaving 60 injured. After the protest, the administration announced closure of the university till January 5.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late last night and clashes were reported from inside. "Hostels are being evacuated," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and harmony.
What happened overnight?
Yesterday evening, protesters reportedly torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near the university campus in Delhi. This left many people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.
Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.
However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom and footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.
The Delhi Police has however refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.
Following the arson on roads, police had entered Jamia university campus and detained several persons for their alleged involvement in the violence.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in New Delhi on December 15, were released in the early hours today, police have said.
