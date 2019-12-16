Citizenship Act Protest LIVE: 2 cases filed by Delhi Police over violence at Jamia

What happened overnight?

Yesterday evening, protesters reportedly torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near the university campus in Delhi. This left many people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.

However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom and footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.

The Delhi Police has however refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

Following the arson on roads, police had entered Jamia university campus and detained several persons for their alleged involvement in the violence.