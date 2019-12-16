Citizenship Act protests: Two cases filed by Delhi Police

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act.
Two cases have been registered in connection with violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and adjoining areas on Sunday following protests against the amended Citizenship Act, according to Delhi Police.
The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Act."One case has been registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station and another case registered at New Friends Colony Police Station," a senior police official said.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 11:10 am