Citizenship Act protests: Here are the top 10 developments since 5 pm

Demonstrators while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: News18)

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been on across the nation since the morning of December 19 and they only seemed to have gained momentum.

While reports suggest that the demonstrations have been mostly peaceful, there were incidents of violence in Lucknow and Mangalore. The situation in these cities is being contained, according to reports.

Here are the top 10 developments so far:

#One protester was reportedly killed in violence in Lucknow, where police reportedly had to resort to lathi charge and tear gas shelling after a police post was reportedly torched and media persons were attacked. According to reports, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans were set ablaze.

#Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services in the state by 5 pm. Mobile internet services were suspended in the state following protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

#Several Metro stations, which were closed down following protests and demonstrations in New Delhi, have been re-opened.

#Section 144 imposed in 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

#Activists and intellectuals, including Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan and historian Ramchandra Guha, who were detained while protesting earlier, have been released.

#Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Home Minister Amit Shah over violence across various university campuses. He says families of students in Delhi and the state government are concerned and anxious over their safety.

#Eight Air India flights were delayed by 20-100 minutes at the Delhi airport. Air India had earlier announced that reissue, no-show, cancellation and refund charges for all tickets from Delhi airport for December 19 would be waived.

#Ministry of Home Affairs called an emergency review meeting on the security situation across the country.

#At a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee says, "If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC".