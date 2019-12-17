Citizenship Act protests: Support pours in for Jamia, over 500 students from Harvard, Yale demand probe into police 'excesses'

Over 400 students and alumni from at least 19 universities across the United States, including the ones belonging to the Ivy League, have issued a statement in support of the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University, who were protesting against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The statement reads: “We the students, alumni and wider community at universities across the United States of America condemn the brutal police violence unleashed against students at Jamia Milia Islamia University on December 15, 2019 as a gross violation of human rights under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights Law. We express full solidarity with students across universities in India who are peacefully protesting against the recent passing of the unconstitutional and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.”

The letter, signed by hundreds of students and alumni from Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, Colombia University, UCLA, Michigan University, Yale Law School, NYU and others, emphasised on how the right to protest is the cornerstone of a constitutional democracy and is safeguarded as a fundamental right under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India.

The letter stated that similar rights are also guaranteed in the ICCPR (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights), which has been ratified by India.

Calling the use of force by the police on protesting students “excessive”, the statements said that the use of force by law enforcement must be within the “strict confines of legality, legitimacy, necessity, and proportionality under International Human Rights Law”.

The statements asserted that the police have violated international human rights as well as the tenets of the Indian Constitution in using force against student protestors from Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University on December 15.

“The entry of police and paramilitary into University premises, indiscriminate attacks within the premises of the University including releasing tear gas in libraries and brutal use of force against civilians is a blatant violation of the law and can only shock the conscience of any democratic society,” the statement said. The foreign students also condemned use of violence against protestor in Assam.

They also expressed concern over Chief Justice of India SA Bobde referring to the incident as “riots” as that characterises the situation as a mere law and order problem, without “recognising the violation of the rights of protestors” and the “degree of violence unleashed on them”.

Through their statement, the foreign students called on Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded immediate “cessation of violence by the police” and an in independent investigation into the “abuse of power by Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)”.

They also demanded that students be allowed to protest peacefully and Indian Police and Administrative Services to fulfil their duty to uphold the Constitution of India.

The police action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia University on December 15 in Delhi had evoked support from students across the nation. The next day, students from many educational institutes including IITs in Dellhi, Mumbai, Madras and Kanpur, TISS Hyderabad, Delhi University and Mumbai University held peaceful protests in solidarity with the students of Jamia.

Earlier the students, scholars and alumni of Oxford University has issued a statement in solidarity with students “exercising their fundamental right to dissent and protest across India.”

At least 120 students and alumni from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex in the UK have also issued a similar statement. “We deplore this heavy-handed action by the police forces and urge the Indian government to take strict action against erring police personnel. Universities are spaces of critical learning. They are not spaces that must be militarized,” the statement said.