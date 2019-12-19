Citizenship Act protests planned across India today, Section 144 in Bengaluru

Multiple protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, have been planned across the country on December 19.

Protests have been planned in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra at 4.00 pm and 4.30 pm respectively.

A demonstration has been scheduled for 10.00 am in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar at 7.00 pm. Protests have been planned in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh at 2.00 pm and Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 3.00 pm. A demonstration has been planned in Hyderabad, Telangana at 4.00 pm.

On December 18 night, the permission for such gatherings was withheld in New Delhi. A protest was scheduled to happen near the Red Fort. Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow has also banned large gatherings. Section 144 was imposed in parts of Karnataka, including state capital Bengaluru.

It is unclear if some of these planned protests will happen due to local restrictions.

Karnataka

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru. This bans gatherings of four or more persons.

The orders in Bengaluru will be in force for three days starting from 6.00 am on December 19 till December 21 midnight. In Mangaluru, it will be for two days from December 19 morning till December 21 midnight.

The state capital has seen a number of protests in the last few days. According to reports, at least two protests were planned in Bengaluru on December 19 and one on December 20.

A protest is planned at Town Hall at 11.00 am. The protest is reportedly backed by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The organisers have said they intend to go ahead with the protest despite prohibitory orders in place.

Left-parties have also planned to hold a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA at Mysore Bank Circle at 11.00 am, reports suggest.

West Bengal

In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally at around 12.00 pm. On December 16, Banerjee hit the streets of the state’s capital along with thousands of party workers and vowed not to allow the proposed country-wide NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police, on December 18, said no permission had been given for protests as prohibitory orders were in place in the entire state.

"Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," DGP OP Singh said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party and some other organisations have announced that they will protest against CAA on December 19.

According to the CAA, those who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after having faced religious persecution in their native country will not be treated as illegal immigrants but would be eligible for Indian citizenship. However, it will be applicable only to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.

While petitions against the Act have been filed on various grounds, the key contention raised by the petitioners is that Indian citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion.