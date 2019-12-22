Live now
Citizenship Act protests LIVE: 65 arrested for violence in Ghaziabad; internet services restored in UP’s Aligarh
Live updates of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC, across India
PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today. While BJP has organised this rally to thank the prime minister for granting ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, PM Modi is expected to touch upon CAA and NRC during his address. Tight security arrangements have been made at the venue.Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said last night. (PTI)
In this tweet from news agency ANI: Security being tightened near the venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
65 arrested, 350 booked for violence in Ghaziabad
At least 65 people have been arrested and 350, including a former legislator, booked for allegedly spreading violence over CAA.
A special drive has been launched to nab miscreants resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, police has said.
More violence in Uttar Pradesh, death toll climbs to 16
Violent protests against CAA raged on across Uttar Pradesh yesterday taking the death toll to 16 in the state. Meanwhile, large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Update: Internet services have been restored in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Services had been suspended from December 15 after violence broke out during protests.
CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London
Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London yesterday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The peaceful protest, called with a message to "Defend the Indian Constitution", brought together a number of UK-based South Asian organisations who chanted slogans of "Azadi" and waved the Indian Tricolour and placards calling for a withdrawal of the CAA and the NRC. (PTI)
PM Modi's rally in Delhi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan at round 11.00 am today.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised this rally to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, the prime minister is expected to touch upon the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC during his address.
Congress protest postponed?
The Indian National Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi were expected to lead a dharna at Rajghat today. However, reports suggest that the protest has been postponed for tomorrow.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), across the country.
