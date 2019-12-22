App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 22, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protests LIVE: 65 arrested for violence in Ghaziabad; internet services restored in UP’s Aligarh

Live updates of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC, across India

PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today. While BJP has organised this rally to thank the prime minister for granting ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, PM Modi is expected to touch upon CAA and NRC during his address. Tight security arrangements have been made at the venue.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

highlights

  • December 22, 2019 09:16 AM IST

    CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi

    The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.

    "Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said last night. (PTI)

  • December 22, 2019 08:57 AM IST

    In this tweet from news agency ANI: Security being tightened near the venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

  • December 22, 2019 08:43 AM IST

    65 arrested, 350 booked for violence in Ghaziabad

    At least 65 people have been arrested and 350, including a former legislator, booked for allegedly spreading violence over CAA.

    A special drive has been launched to nab miscreants resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, police has said.

  • December 22, 2019 08:26 AM IST

    More violence in Uttar Pradesh, death toll climbs to 16

    Violent protests against CAA raged on across Uttar Pradesh yesterday taking the death toll to 16 in the state. Meanwhile, large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    Read more here

  • December 22, 2019 08:10 AM IST

    Update: Internet services have been restored in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Services had been suspended from December 15 after violence broke out during protests.

  • December 22, 2019 07:59 AM IST

    CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

    Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London yesterday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    The peaceful protest, called with a message to "Defend the Indian Constitution", brought together a number of UK-based South Asian organisations who chanted slogans of "Azadi" and waved the Indian Tricolour and placards calling for a withdrawal of the CAA and the NRC. (PTI)

  • December 22, 2019 07:58 AM IST

    PM Modi's rally in Delhi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan at round 11.00 am today.

    While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised this rally to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, the prime minister is expected to touch upon the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC during his address.

  • December 22, 2019 07:56 AM IST

    Congress protest postponed?

    The Indian National Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi were expected to lead a dharna at Rajghat today. However, reports suggest that the protest has been postponed for tomorrow.

  • December 22, 2019 07:53 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), across the country.

    This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates on that front.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.