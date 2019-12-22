Citizenship Act protests LIVE: 65 arrested for violence in Ghaziabad; internet services restored in UP’s Aligarh

CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi

The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.

"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said last night. (PTI)