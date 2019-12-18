App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Citizenship Act protest: Former Congress MLA named in FIR in Jamia violence

The former MLA was named along with six other persons in the FIR

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Police named former Indian National Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Asif Khan as an accused in its first investigation report (FIR) in the Jamia Millia Islamia university violence on December 15, officials said on December 17.

The former MLA was named along with six other persons in the FIR, they said.

The other accused in the case are local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

Close

According to the FIR, police got information that several people will stage a protest march against the amended citizenship law till Parliament House and President House.

related news

There was heavy deployment of police near the university and around 3.00 pm, several protestors, including men, women and local politicians, came from the university side, it said.

Asif and Ashu were instigating the protestors and raising slogans. The protestors were raising anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans and were heading towards Mathura Road. The protest turned violent and protestors started pelting stones on policemen and also set DTC buses on fire, the FIR stated.

They vandalised several vehicles on the road and the Sarai Jullena police booth and later returned towards the university. Police were constantly asking the protestors to maintain peace, but they did not pay heed towards the repeated requests. They also vandalised CAT ambulances near the university, it stated.

Thereafter, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The protestors kept pelting stones on police personnel from inside gate number 4, 7 and 8 of the university. Later, to control situation, police, with minimum force, entered the university campus and took out the violent protestors, the FIR stated.

In this process, several police personnel got seriously injured. The protestors also vandalised the Tikona Park and Zakir Nagar Dhalan police booths. Around 70 to 80 motorcycles were also vandalised by them, it said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.