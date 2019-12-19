App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protests: Delhi set to witness multiple marches, Section 144 in place near Red Fort

Police has however, denied permission to all these groups, even as they had applied for it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Hundreds of protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University were to begin their protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, towards the Red Fort, defying Section 144 imposed there by Delhi Police.

Left parties will hold a joint march at Mandi House in central Delhi in the noon.

Police has however, denied permission to all these groups, even as they had applied for it.

According to the police, the permission for the protest march was denied due to law and order traffic issues. Thirteen metro stations around central Delhi have also been closed by the DMRC.

However, a functionary of the All India Students' Association (AISA) said the group will go ahead regardless.

People from all walks of life are tweeting their support for the march and many are updating their status saying they are on their way to join it.

The students march and the Left protestors are expected to converge at Shaheed Park near ITO.

According to the CAA, those who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after having faced religious persecution in their native country will not be treated as illegal immigrants but would be eligible for Indian citizenship. However, it will be applicable only to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

