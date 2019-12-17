Citizenship Act protest: SC refuses to pass order on Jamia and AMU stir, says approach High Courts first

Refusing to entertain pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, the Supreme Court, on December 17, said high courts should be approached first.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was hearing petitions including that filed by Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first," the bench said.

On December 16, a group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act.