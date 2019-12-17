App
India
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protest: SC refuses to pass order on Jamia and AMU stir, says approach High Courts first

On December 16, a group of lawyers had mentioned the matter before SC urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are protesting against CAA

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Refusing to entertain pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, the Supreme Court, on December 17, said high courts should be approached first.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was hearing petitions including that filed by Alumni Association Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first," the bench said.

Close

On December 16, a group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

