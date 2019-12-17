Citizenship Act protest: Jamia students resume agitation, hartal underway in Kerala

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued across the country on December 17.

Students and local residents converged outside New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University with tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and also the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They took out small marches outside the campus, shouting slogans against the government. The traffic movement was not affected, according to a report by news agency PTI.

According to a PTI report, a few students said that even though many of their classmates had gone back home, they have decided to stay put and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on December 15 turned violent.

Also read: Delhi Police arrests 10 for Jamia violence, none are students

Assam

The curfew imposed in Assam’s Guwahati in wake of protests, was lifted on December 17, PTI cited officials as saying.

Shops and business establishments were open in the city, and buses, cars and two-wheelers were plying.

The decision to lift the curfew in Guwahati was taken at a law and order review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on December 16.

In Dibrugarh, the curfew has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6.00 am on December 16.

The state has witnessed violent protests with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters. Five persons have lost their lives since December 11.

West Bengal

Protests were reported from some parts of West Bengal for the fifth day. Agitators raised slogans against the new Citizenship Act at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

The police has stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence. Several trains to north Bengal were either cancelled or delayed.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Bhawanipore in south Kolkata area.

Kerala

Incidents of stone throwing on state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses were reported from various parts of the state as the dawn-to-dusk hartal began on December 17.

A group of 30 Islamic and political outfits have called the hartal from which major political parties, including the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the opposition Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are keeping away.

Meghalaya

Curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in Shillong on December 17 even as the ban on mobile internet services remained in force.

The curfew was relaxed from 6.00 am from areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, a statement from the East Khasi Hills district administration said.

Banks, main markets were open and vehicles were plying on the streets. Schools have announced their annual results following which winter vacations have begun in most of the educational institutions.

Mobile internet remained shut for another 48 hours beginning from 5.00 pm on December 16 even as mobile messaging services were relaxed to five messages per number that includes OTP services, a senior Home department official said.