you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citizenship Act protest: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained by police in Bengaluru

Protesters had gathered at the Town Hall in the state capital despite Section 144 in place

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
Police detained historian Ramachandra Guha during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Town Hall in Bengaluru, Karnataka on December 19, according to reports.

Protesters had gathered at the Town Hall in the state capital even though Section 144 is in place there.

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru. This bans gatherings of four or more persons.

Close

The orders in Bengaluru will be in force for three days starting from 6 am on December 19 till December 21 midnight. In Mangaluru, it will be for two days from December 19 morning till December 21 midnight.

related news

The state capital has seen a number of protests in the last few days. According to reports, at least two protests were planned in Bengaluru on December 19 and one on December 20.

Left parties have also planned to hold a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA at Mysore Bank Circle at 11 am, reports suggest.

According to the CAA, those who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after having faced religious persecution in their native country will not be treated as illegal immigrants but would be eligible for Indian citizenship. However, it will be applicable only to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Ramachandra Guha

